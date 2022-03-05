Look: Maria Taylor Reveals Major Change To Her Appearance

NBC’s Maria Taylor had a significant announcement to make on social media this week. She revealed that she’ll be wearing her own hair on TV moving forward.

Taylor posted a picture of her new look on Instagram.

It sounds like it wasn’t an easy decision for Taylor, but it’s nice to hear that she received a lot of support from her friends and family.

“New Look. Real Me. For the first time in my career I’ve made the decision to wear my own hair on air,” Taylor wrote. “It’s been a long journey but I AM IN LOVE with the woman I’m becoming and I don’t want to hide her under anything. Thank you @theofficialrazorchic for the cut and color, @beautybypierre for holding my hand through the process, and my friends and family for hyping me up. All my brown girls know this hair journey can be scary, but evolutionary.”

Here’s the post from Taylor’s official Instagram account:

Several media members supported Taylor’s decision, such as MJ Acosta, Jemele Hill, Jesse Palmer and Joy Taylor.

Taylor has been one of the best in the business for the past few years. Now, she can truly be herself on air.