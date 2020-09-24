ESPN Announcer Caught Liking Tweets Mocking Nick Bosa’s Injury

Over the weekend, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa suffered a season-ending injury. While it’s unknown what his intent was at that time, ESPN’s Mark Jones liked a pair of tweets mocking the former No. 2 pick’s misfortune.

Jones liked a tweet that said “WVU product Trevon Wesco ending MAGA Nick Bosa’s season with a pancake so bad it blew his ACL is what I needed to see this Monday morning.”

That wasn’t the only controversial tweet that Jones liked on social media.

Additionally, the longtime broadcaster liked a post that said “Nick Bosa when he realizes he can’t stand during the national anthem for the rest of the season.”

Here are the two controversial tweets that Jones liked:

Wvu product trevon wesco ending MAGA nick bosa’s season with a pancake so bad it blew his ACL is what I needed to see this Monday morning https://t.co/snDeYZGVwo — I’m Not Voting (@GrippinWood) September 21, 2020

Nick Bosa when he realizes he can’t stand during the national anthem for the rest of the season pic.twitter.com/huz24SRoGP — Glizzy McGuire (@inclhmptn) September 20, 2020

Jones has also made headlines this Thursday for his tweet regarding police officers.

“Saturday at my football game I’ll tell the police officer on duty to “protect” me he can just take the day off,” Jones wrote. “For real. I’d rather not have the officer shoot me because he feared for his life because of my black skin or other dumb ish. I’m not signing my own death certificate.”

Saturday at my football game I’ll tell the police officer on duty to “protect” me he can just take the day off. Fr. I’d rather not have the officer shoot me because he feared for his life because of my black skin or other dumb ish. I’m not signing my own death certificate💯 — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) September 24, 2020

ESPN has not yet commented on Jones’ recent social media activity.

Over the past few years, Jones has been a vital part of ESPN’s college football and NBA coverage.