ESPN Announcer Caught Liking Tweets Mocking Nick Bosa’s Injury

Mark Jones at the 2011 NBA Draft.NEWARK, NJ - JUNE 23: Derrick Williams from Arizona is interviewed by Mark Jones after he was selected #2 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round during the 2011 NBA Draft at the Prudential Center on June 23, 2011 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa suffered a season-ending injury. While it’s unknown what his intent was at that time, ESPN’s Mark Jones liked a pair of tweets mocking the former No. 2 pick’s misfortune.

Jones liked a tweet that said “WVU product Trevon Wesco ending MAGA Nick Bosa’s season with a pancake so bad it blew his ACL is what I needed to see this Monday morning.”

That wasn’t the only controversial tweet that Jones liked on social media.

Additionally, the longtime broadcaster liked a post that said “Nick Bosa when he realizes he can’t stand during the national anthem for the rest of the season.”

Here are the two controversial tweets that Jones liked:

Jones has also made headlines this Thursday for his tweet regarding police officers.

“Saturday at my football game I’ll tell the police officer on duty to “protect” me he can just take the day off,” Jones wrote. “For real. I’d rather not have the officer shoot me because he feared for his life because of my black skin or other dumb ish. I’m not signing my own death certificate.”

ESPN has not yet commented on Jones’ recent social media activity.

Over the past few years, Jones has been a vital part of ESPN’s college football and NBA coverage.


