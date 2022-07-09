Mark May Is Trending On Twitter Today - Here's Why

Mark May on air for ESPN.

It has been a long time since college football fans have seen Mark May on ESPN. That being said, the two-time Super Bowl champion is trending on Twitter this week.

On Friday night, the Twitter account "CFB Home" posted a picture of May along with this caption: "Kids today who watch College Football Final have no idea who this is lol."

While it's possible the newest generation of college football fans aren't that familiar with May, this tweet from "CFB Home" inspired some people to share their fondest memories of the longtime analyst.

"I have such fond memories of Mark May Lou Holtz, Rece Davis & College Football Final," Dustin Schutte of Outsider tweeted.

"Mark May & Lou Holtz used to shoot promo vids to hype of the Pitt-Notre Dame game and that was always hilarious," one fan tweeted.

"The ACC Wheel of Destiny was truly a thing of beauty that is often forgotten," a second fan said.

"Listening to Mark, Holtz and Fowler was a key part to my weekend. Bring ‘em back," another fan wrote.

May was employed by ESPN for over a decade. He constantly clashed with Lou Holtz on the network.

ESPN's coverage of college football no longer features May, but the network has been just fine in that department.