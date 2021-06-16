Over the last two years, former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez has been working diligently to perfect his craft as a football analyst. And he’s being rewarded for his efforts with significant media job offer.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Sanchez has been offered a role with Fox as an NFL game analyst. Should he accept the offer, Sanchez would reportedly be replacing former Fox analyst Chris Spielman, who left to join the Detroit Lions’ front office.

However, Fox is not the only company vying for Sanchez’s services. ESPN is reportedly interested in keeping Sanchez on board in some capacity.

Sanchez retired from the NFL in 2019 after appearing in just four games over the previous three seasons. He promptly joined ESPN as a college football analyst, and became a regular on ESPN’s Get Up.

NEWS: Fox has an offer to ex-Jet Mark Sanchez to be a game analyst, The Post has learned.https://t.co/vrC0rZQSLA — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 16, 2021

Mark Sanchez was a star at USC, leading the Trojans to a Rose Bowl win in 2008 while earning First-Team All-Pac 10 honors. And he did all of that as a redshirt sophomore.

The New York Jets were impressed enough to trade up and draft Sanchez No. 5 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. And in his first two seasons, he accomplished a lot, leading the Jets two back-to-back AFC Championship Games.

But Sanchez struggled to fix his turnover issues, and after getting injured in 2013 he was cut. Between 2014 and 2018, Sanchez became a journeyman, playing for five teams in as many years.

The 34-year-old has a bright future ahead of him in media. The only real question now is which network he’ll be providing his services for.