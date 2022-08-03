Matthew Berry Has Landed A New Job After Leaving ESPN

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 03: Matthew Berry attends an in-store event hosted by David Yurman with Matthew Berry at David Yurman Townhouse on June 3, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for David Yurman)

When Matthew Berry surprisingly left ESPN last month, it seemed likely he had another lucrative gig lined up.

It appears the fantasy football analyst will continue doling out advice for a major network.

According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Berry will join NBC Sports, where he's expected to again contribute to a daily podcast.

The Talented Mr. Roto will reportedly host a fantasy football show likely to stream on Peacock. He may also appear on Sunday Night Football.

Fantasy football was an afterthought on ESPN before Berry arrived in 2007. He helped the game garner mainstream recognition through his written columns, the Fantasy Focus podcast, and The Fantasy Show. ESPN eventually gave him a bigger platform to discuss fantasy on Sunday NFL Countdown and other company programming.

Per Marchand, Berry's new NBC show could air when ESPN runs his former studio show, Fantasy Football Now, on Sunday morning.

While Marchand didn't say if Berry will maintain a writing role, it's possible he carries over his weekly Love/Hate column and preseason draft manifesto to NBC Sports Edge. He broke into the fantasy industry by writing for the site, then known as Rotoworld, as a side hustle from 1999 to 2003.

Neither Berry nor NBC has confirmed his reported hiring.