Meet The Reporter Going Viral After Aaron Judge's Home Run

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 20: Fox Sports sideline reporter Sara Walsh looks on before the NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and the Arizona Cardinals on September 20, 2020 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge's 61st home run ended up in the hands of Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann.

Buschmann's wife, Fox Sports sideline reporter Sara Walsh, had a hilarious reaction when she found out that he got Judge's home run ball.

Walsh tweeted, "Bad news is I’m down here in Florida battling a hurricane, but the good news is I can announce my retirement…."

Unfortunately for Walsh, she'll have to delay her retirement plans. That's because Buschmann handed the ball over to the Yankees so Judge can have it.

Walsh's reaction to that discovery was hilarious.

"Oh cool. He just handed that back without checking to see if our house is still here? I’d next like to announce our divorce," Walsh sarcastically wrote on Twitter.

Walsh, who covers the NFL for Fox Sports, had multiple tweets go viral this Wednesday evening in large part because of her sense of humor.

Walsh, 44, has been covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Fox Sports. She usually provides photos from each game on Instagram.

Despite her hilarious commentary on Wednesday night, Walsh and Buschmann are on great terms.

Here's a photo of them from July:

Of course, Buschmann and Walsh would've greatly benefited from him holding onto Judge's home run ball.

However, we can't fault Buschmann for doing what he thought was right.