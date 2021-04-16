Mel Kiper Jr.’s Horrific Food Take Is Going Viral

When it comes to the NFL Draft, there are few people more trusted in sports media than ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. But when it comes to food, Kiper is pretty much a monster.

In a recent podcast interview with Pablo Torre, Kiper offered up a number of… interesting takes on potential food to eat. But on Twitter, he made one that people are absolutely crushing him for: Mashed potatoes replacing cheese on pizza.

“Remember: Get the pizza with cheese, THEN take it off — and add the mashed potatoes. Give it a shot,” Kiper tweeted to Torre.

Needless to say, the vast majority of Twitter users were disgusted and outraged at the suggestion. His tweet has gotten absolutely ratio’d with retweets and comments.

Remember: Get the pizza with cheese, THEN take it off — and add the mashed potatoes. Give it a shot. — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) April 16, 2021

“Im calling the police,” one user replied.

“Mel, worst take of your life. This is something my postman would say, and he doesn’t even have season tickets to the NFL,” wrote another.

“I logged on to this website for exactly 7 seconds. I’ll see y’all Monday,” another said.

One of the more extreme replies was this one: “i’ve committed many food crimes. but this? this?? this is treason. this is punishable by death. disgusting.”

Pineapple on a pizza is one thing. But mashed potatoes on pizza is definitely some kind of crime.

Stick to being an NFL Draft analyst instead of a food analyst, Mel. Please!