Michael Irvin Uses 1 Word To Describe Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith has made it very clear that he is not a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. However, the longtime ESPN personality is clearly a fan of talking about the Dallas Cowboys.

The First Take co-host and his show talks about the Cowboys every chance they get. Dallas, even if not in Super Bowl contention, is consistently a topic of discussion on the ESPN debate show.

Smith recently revealed that his favorite moments on First Take have come when he gets to go at Dallas Cowboys fans.

Back in 2018, the show went to Dallas ahead of a Monday Night Football game. Smith and former Cowboys star Michael Irvin were screaming at each other from a Texas restaurant surrounded by Cowboys fans. It was quite a sight.

“It was the greatest time I’ve ever had in the history of First Take, without question,” Smith recently told Rich Eisen.

"It was the greatest time I've ever had in the history of @FirstTake." –@stephenasmith knows the #DallasCowboys are the TV gift that always delivers the gold in the end:@michaelirvin88 pic.twitter.com/qklStjWJM8 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 14, 2021

Irvin, meanwhile, needs just one word to describe Smith when it comes to his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys.

“Jealous.”

The Cowboys haven’t done much to be jealous of lately, but perhaps that will change during the 2021 season.

Dallas is set to get quarterback Dak Prescott back and will be among the contenders in the NFC.