Former ESPN Personality Michael Smith Lands New Sports Talk Show

Michael Smith will be returning to the sports media airwaves next month, with another personality who will be familiar to many ESPN viewers. Smith and Michael Holley of NBC Sports Boston will co-host a new show on NBCUniversal’s new Peacock streaming platform.

The show, called Brother From Another, is set to launch on Peacock in September. The show will be the first for Smith since his departure from ESPN in the fall of 2019. Smith is the former host of SportsCenter and His & Hers with Jemele Hill.

NBCUniversal is looking to build out the sports channel on its Peacock platform. Brother From Another will be a staple in the lineup, running from 3-6 p.m. ET on weekdays. It will be joined in the new lineup by established programs like The Dan Patrick Show and The Rich Eisen Show, as well as programming from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.

“When coming up with our show’s name and thinking about the vibe we wanted to create, we kept coming back to just that — family — and to this brotherhood,” Michael Smith told Variety about his new sports talk show. “We want this show and the conversations between us and with our guests to feel relatable — literally. As in, if you’re giving us time out of your day, then you’re family to us.”

Smith and Holley’s friendship began two decades ago, when the two both wrote for the Boston Globe. Both would go on to appear on ESPN in the 2000s, with Smith starting as an NFL reporter for the network, while Holley made appearances on Around the Horn for years early in the show’s run.

Smith would go on to form his long-term partnership with Jemele Hill. The pair co-hosted His & Hers, a podcast-turned-daily television show, and then the short-lived “SC6” edition of SportsCenter.

Coincidentally, this is also a big week for Hill, whose new VICE TV show Stick To Sports with former ESPN anchor Cari Champion debuts tonight.

Along with coverage of the NFL, golf, and the Olympics, NBCUniversal is making a pretty big push for sports on Peacock in the coming months.

Your starting lineup for the new NBC Sports on Peacock channel. Streaming August 24. https://t.co/kemKs6z4vo pic.twitter.com/1Nzgmoli75 — Peacock (@peacockTV) August 19, 2020

We’ll have more when a firm date for the show is announced.

[Variety]