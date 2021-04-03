Details Emerge From Michael Strahan’s April Fools Prank

You can’t trust what you see on the internet on April Fools’ Day, or even a few days prior. Even someone as beloved as Michael Strahan couldn’t help but pull one over on fans this week.

On Tuesday, two days before April 1, Strahan released a video, showing that he had filled his famous tooth gap. Many figured that this had something to do with April Fools, given the proximity, but you couldn’t totally be sure since it wasn’t on the day.

Two days later, he revealed the prank, removing a mask to unveil his tooth gap intact, in all of its glory. “I just wanted to say April Fools,” the former NFL star said in the second video, released on April Fools’ Day. “C’mon man! The gap is here to stay for a little while, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.”

Now, thanks to TMZ, we have some insight into how he pulled it off. Strahan’s dentist used a temporary wax filler for the gap to assist him in the prank.

Michael Strahan's Driving Huge Business to Dentist Who 'Fixed' Gap Tooth https://t.co/jq4odu7p1l — TMZ (@TMZ) April 3, 2021

The whole thing has been a huge boon to Dr. Lee Gause, the New York City dentist who works with Michael Strahan.

“In all, more than 100 dentally-challenged people have called,” the gossip site says. “He says some prospective patients have already booked their flights to get the procedure done at his Smile Design Manhattan clinic in NYC.”

Per the report, having the actual procedure done to fill a tooth gap costs between $5,000 and $50,000, depending on how significant the gap is. It doesn’t sound like Michael Strahan will be giving up his signature look anytime soon though, after having some fun this week.

[TMZ]