Michael Wilbon’s Old Comment On Pat McAfee Going Viral

Former NFL punter and current sports radio personality Pat McAfee reportedly landed a monumental sponsorship deal on Thursday.

As first reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport and NBA insider Shams Charania, McAfee reached a four-year extension with FanDuel that will keep the sports book as the exclusive betting partner of the The Pat McAfee Show. The new deal will pay McAfee and the rest of the show’s crew members roughly $30 million per year.

The massive contract is just the latest indication of the former punter’s meteoric rise in the sports media business. After leaving money on the table from the Indianapolis Colts to retire and move into the media space, McAfee has made every second count.

Social media was abuzz with messages of congratulations for the 34-year-old host on Thursday, but an old video of ESPN host Michael Wilbon criticizing McAfee began to recirculate.

“Make them tear the uniform off of you… Look, somebody needs to stage an intervention. People who know this guy, get to him now. Make him put his helmet back on,” Wilbon said on Pardon the Interruption at the time of McAfee’s retirement in 2017.

A great reminder to always believe in yourself and bet on yourself… GGs to @PatMcAfeeShow on signing his 2nd massive deal w/ @FanDuel, this one for nearly $30M a year 🤯@OldTakesExposed, this @RealMikeWilbon take may belong in the HoF pic.twitter.com/x4501t5zNj — eFuse Daniel (@IntraterDaniel) December 9, 2021

Wilbon couldn’t have been more wrong. The $30 million that McAfee and his team will get paid this year alone will be double what he made over his eight years with the Colts.

McAfee has already announced that he won’t be keeping all of that money for himself. Already, he’s pledged to donate $6 million to a number of charities and said that he will give bonuses to all of the producers who work on his show.

I can’t thank you all enough.. Our MASSIVE announcementhttps://t.co/uKeZrO6SEP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 9, 2021

The Pat McAfee Show currently has 1.57 million subscribers on YouTube and an estimated 320 thousand podcast listeners, according to Podscribe.

McAfee is one of the best stories in sports media and shows Wilbon that sometimes, it’s okay to be wrong.