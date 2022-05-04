Michelle Beadle Heard LeBron Tried To Get Other People Fired

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Michelle Beadle speaks onstage at the Paley Prize Gala honoring ESPN's 35th anniversary presented by Roc Nation Sports on May 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media)

Back in November, Michelle Beadle said LeBron James tried to get her fired while she was working at ESPN.

"He tried,” Beadle said. “He did try to do that. I was like, ‘Wow, I’m honored that I’m even on your mind. Thank you very much. That’s a weird place for me to be.'"

Beadle ultimately thinks James was offended that she mocked the way he handled his free agency decision in 2010.

While on The Sessions with Renée Paquette this week, Beadle opened up about her drama with James.

According to Beadle, she wasn't the only media member that James was trying to get fired.

"Of course, I took it personal. It was personal - he wanted me fired," Beadle told Paquette. "But then I found out after the fact that when all this came out, I would get messages from people saying 'That kinda s--- was happening to me too.' He was super petty and trying to have an effect."

Beadle added that she's surprised James is "sweating the small things" with the media.

James has not yet responded to these claims.