Michelle Beadle Shares More Details On Her ESPN Drama

Last month, former ESPN host Michelle Beadle raised eyebrows when she said that LeBron James tried to get her fired from the Worldwide Leader.

This week, during an appearance on the “House of Strauss” podcast with Ethan Strauss, she expounded on that claim. Beadle says she doesn’t know why James dislikes her, but did imply that he wanted a particular host to replace her when he tried to get the longtime on-air personality ousted.

“To find out … I was just like ‘hey, what a weird person to have any input on your life,’” Beadle said, via Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

“He had a person at the network who he wanted. He wanted her to be the host of [NBA Countdown]. He does not like me, and I honestly have stopped trying to figure out why. For some reason, it goes back years. I’ve been around Maverick Carter. He refuses to shake my hand.”

It’s not clear who Beadle is referring to, but it would make sense if it was Rachel Nichols. When Beadle left ESPN in 2019, she was replaced on “NBA Countdown” by Nichols and Maria Taylor.

There doesn’t seem to be any love lost between Beadle and Nichols.

When Nichols was embroiled in controversy last summer following the release of her recorded phone call complaining she had been passed over as NBA Finals host in favor of Taylor, Beadle had a telling reaction on Twitter.

The 46-year-old Beadle recently partnered with The Athletic to launch a podcast network. Her own podcast, entitled What Did I Miss?, debuted on November 15.