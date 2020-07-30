Mike Golic’s Wife, Christine, Shares Special Message Before Final Show

Mike Golic’s run as an everyday staple on the ESPN Radio lineup is coming to an end tomorrow. The final episode of Golic and Wingo is set to air, ahead of a major reshuffling for the network.

The show, which picked up the mantle of the long running Mike & Mike, hosted by Golic and Mike Greenberg from 2000-2017, is being replaced by Keyshawn, Jay and Zubin. That show, which is set to be hosted by NFL great Keyshawn Johnson, former Duke basketball star and ESPN analyst Jay Williams, and SportsCenter anchor Zubin Mehenti, will have a much different feel from Golic’s shows, however things work out. It is truly the end of an era.

In the weeks since the announcement, tributes have poured in for Golic, whose family is deeply ingrained in the fabric of ESPN. His son Mike Golic Jr. will be on that new ESPN radio lineup, co-hosting a daily show with WNBA star and basketball analyst Chiney Ogwumike from 4-7 p.m. ET every day.

Christine Golic, the wife of Mike Sr., gave her emotional reaction to the news earlier this month as well. “Went to sleep crying. Woke up crying. I need to stop,” she tweeted, in response to the outpouring of tributes and support for her husband when the announcement came that his run is coming to an end. “Thanks to everyone for the kind words. Much love.” She and the rest of the family will be on hand for the end of Golic and Wingo tomorrow, as they were for Mike & Mike in 2017.

The last hour of the show tomorrow our entire family will be on the set to close out @espngolic twenty two years on @ESPNRadio. ❤️#ThankYouGolic pic.twitter.com/tEXOxfisWv — christine golic (@NDmom) July 30, 2020

Mike Golic says he is not retiring, though there are not current plans for a new ESPN show. He has also made it clear that he doesn’t love how this decision played out, during an appearance on Sarah Spain’s That’s What She Said podcast.

“Unfortunately, the tough thing this time around is I basically heard it was ending through the media,” Golic added, “which, to me, isn’t the best way to find something out. “I don’t think that’s the right way. But they didn’t ask me what I thought was the right way. At the end of the day, it’s business. I’ve always said this about football or doing anything, you gotta be careful at taking things too personally.”

We’ll see where he winds up.