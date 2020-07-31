On Friday morning, legendary ESPN personality and host Mike Golic took the air for the final time at the Worldwide Leader.

Unfortunately for fans of Golic, the final episode of Golic and Wingo is set to air, ahead of a major reshuffling for the network. Over the past few weeks, tributes have poured in from all over the country wishing Golic well.

Today, Golic enters his final day as a radio host for ESPN after serving the company for 22 years. As he took to the mic for the final time, his wife, Christine, issued a heartfelt statement for her husband.

“As Mike signs off ESPN radio for the last time, our family wanted to say thank you to all of the loyal listeners who have joined in every morning over the last 22 years. We could not be more proud of Mike as a man, father and professional . We love you Mike,” she wrote in the post.

Golic made it clear he is not retiring, though any information about his future at ESPN or elsewhere remains unknown. Earlier this week he also made it clear he was not a fan of how ESPN handled his exit.

During an appearance on Sarah Spain’s That’s What She Said podcast, he explained:

“Unfortunately, the tough thing this time around is I basically heard it was ending through the media,” Golic added, “which, to me, isn’t the best way to find something out. “I don’t think that’s the right way. But they didn’t ask me what I thought was the right way. At the end of the day, it’s business. I’ve always said this about football or doing anything, you gotta be careful at taking things too personally.”

We wish Mike well in his future endeavors.