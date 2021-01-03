The Mike Golic experience at ESPN has come to an end.

Golic, one of the most-successful sports radio hosts in history, wrapped up his ESPN career on Saturday night. The former sports radio host had been working as a college football analyst this fall. Golic called the Fiesta Bowl, which was won by Iowa State, as his final ESPN assignment.

It’s weird to think that Mike Golic is no longer a part of ESPN.

“Finally the end of your long good bye to ESPN. Fittingly ending in Phoenix with Fiesta Bowl where it all started for you. You were always a pro’s pro especially during the last few years. Time to turn the page and see where life takes us next!” Golic’s wife, Christine Golic, wrote.

Golic is one of the best, most-respected voices ESPN has ever had. The Worldwide Leader will miss him dearly.

“That ESPN management did not find a regular place on ESPN Radio for Mike Golic — the most known commodity in the history of ESPN Radio and someone its audience is clearly fond of — is a massive failure of management,” Richard Deitsch tweeted.

More tributes for Golic poured in on social media:

.@espngolic's first sports media job was in 1996 as a local Phoenix radio host. Now 25 yrs later, he is back in Arizona – a HOF broadcaster – for the @Fiesta_Bowl, his final ESPN telecast after more than two decades with our company. #ThankYouGolic pic.twitter.com/jtIkufu1bJ — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) January 2, 2021

Best of luck in the future, Mike.