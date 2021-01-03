The Spun

Sports Media World Pays Tribute To Mike Golic

Mike Golic and Mike Greenberg at an awards show.LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 19: Sports broadcasters Mike Greenberg (L) and Mike Golic, hosts of ESPN Radio's "Mike & Mike" show, speak as they are inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Show Radio Luncheon at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NAB Show, the trade show of the National Association of Broadcasters and the world's largest electronic media show, runs through April 21 and features more than 1,700 exhibitors and 103,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Mike Golic experience at ESPN has come to an end.

Golic, one of the most-successful sports radio hosts in history, wrapped up his ESPN career on Saturday night. The former sports radio host had been working as a college football analyst this fall. Golic called the Fiesta Bowl, which was won by Iowa State, as his final ESPN assignment.

It’s weird to think that Mike Golic is no longer a part of ESPN.

Finally the end of your long good bye to ESPN. Fittingly ending in Phoenix with Fiesta Bowl where it all started for you. You were always a pro’s pro especially during the last few years. Time to turn the page and see where life takes us next!” Golic’s wife, Christine Golic, wrote.

Golic is one of the best, most-respected voices ESPN has ever had. The Worldwide Leader will miss him dearly.

“That ESPN management did not find a regular place on ESPN Radio for Mike Golic — the most known commodity in the history of ESPN Radio and someone its audience is clearly fond of — is a massive failure of management,” Richard Deitsch tweeted.

More tributes for Golic poured in on social media:

Best of luck in the future, Mike.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.