Tributes Pouring In For ESPN’s Mike Golic After News That His Radio Show Is Ending

For the first time since 1998, Mike Golic will not have a show on ESPN Radio’s daily lineup. The former Notre Dame star and eight-year NFL veteran has been a mainstay on the network, but is not in its plans as it revamps its radio lineup.

Golic & Wingo, the most recent iteration of Golic’s daily show, is being replaced by an eclectic lineup that ESPN hopes will breathe some life into its radio lineup. Keyshawn, Jay and Zubin, hosted by NFL great Keyshawn Johnson, former Duke basketball star and ESPN analyst Jay Williams, and SportsCenter anchor Zubin Mehenti takes over the slot. It was air from 6 to 10 a.m. ET.

Mike Golic began his tenure at ESPN in 1998, co-hosting The Bruno-Golic Morning Show with longtime sports radio host Tony Bruno. That lasted into 1999, before Bruno resigned from the company, joining FOX Sports Radio the following year. After rotating through co-hosts for Golic, ESPN settled on Mike Greenberg. The two would host the centerpiece of the ESPN Radio lineup, Mike & Mike, from 2000-2017. Greenberg went on to host the network’s daily television show Get Up!, and was effectively replaced by Trey Wingo.

This is a true end of an era for ESPN, and for the Golics. Mike Golic has been an incredible staple for the network, and it has become a family affair in recent years. His son Mike Golic Jr. has been a part of the radio show, and has gone on to contribute to the network in a variety of roles. He is now part of the revamped radio schedule as well, co-hosting Chiney and Golic Jr. with two-time WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike. Both are among the more popular young talents in ESPN’s ranks.

The future for Golic Sr. at ESPN is unknown. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, who called this “the end of an era,” both Golic and Trey Wingo’s contracts are expiring at the end of the year, and that right now there is no real hint at what will happen with either. He throws a lot of the blame for the recent moves at the feet of Wingo, who didn’t bring the same energy as Greenberg.

“Mike & Mike” broke up three years ago and ESPN Radio lost its anchor. It tried to replace Greenberg with Trey Wingo and it didn’t work. […] Golic made it sound easy for two decades, while Wingo soon wanted to hit snooze after landing the big job, quickly asking out.

Golic isn’t the only radio veteran who is impacted in a big way by this updated lineup. The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, among the most popular shows in the lineup with a diehard fan base, had its run time pared down by an hour to 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET, following Keyshawn, Jay and Zubin. The Miami-based show has had its share of dustups with Bristol, and this won’t help curtail the constant rumors that they could jump ship.

Le Batard and friends are followed by Golic’s former co-host Greenberg, who will host The Mike Greenberg Show from noon until 2 p.m. ET. He’s followed by two hours of First Take‘s Max Kellerman, who will lead into Chiney and Golic Jr., which Marchand believes has the most potential of any of these new programs.

Meanwhile, the program with maybe the most potential is Chiney Ogwumike and Mike Golic Jr. from 4 to 7 p.m. It could be a young, fresh listen. The two started off with a big advantage, having previously worked together, and are friends. Ogwumike and Golic Jr. are young former athletes and figure to be hungry. It might work.

Sarah Spain and Jason Fitz, who previously hosted Spain and Fitz from 2018-19, are back in the 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. slot. Freddie Coleman and Ian Fitzsimmons will host Freddie and Fitzsimmons from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET to round out the daily lineup.

Until these new shows really get rolling, the Golic departure is probably the biggest news for most sports fans, who likely tuned in to Mike & Mike at least casually here and there over its near-two decade run. He has the respect of others at ESPN and in the industry, and has seen an outpouring of support over the last two days.

When everyone from Clay Travis to Jemele Hill takes the time to shout you out amid your departure from something, you can be pretty confident that you did it right.

Really appreciated how @espngolic was always down for shenanigans. Tremendous career on ESPN radio, and always had a smile and kind word for me. I also miss our private recaps of @Power_STARZ. https://t.co/pNpNmt139u pic.twitter.com/t9swn7hNWp — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 8, 2020

I’ve got to take this opportunity to congratulate and thank the big fell @espngolic on the amazing run on @ESPNRadio for 16 years you welcomed me into Mike & Mike and made me a part of your radio family, I’m forever in your debt! All my love to you and the family ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — mark schlereth (@markschlereth) July 7, 2020

Excited for "Spain & Fitz: The Sequel" (better than the original!) but I'll miss my "& Company" friends, especially @jordancornette. He'll still be around our show, I'm sure. Shouts to the GREAT @espngolic on 20+ years of leading the way & teaching the rest of us how to do it. https://t.co/NZvCjyuTbz — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) July 7, 2020

Props to @espngolic for 20 years of successful morning sports radio. I’m five years in and it’s not an easy gig. There’s a reason most don’t last long in this job. Impressive achievement. Best of luck to him going forward. https://t.co/QwO7MCGzuj — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 8, 2020

Morning shows are tough. But the big guy never showed it. He was always kind, funny, supportive & up for anything. Cheers to an incredible professional who never takes himself too seriously & treats everyone like they are someone. Missing these laughs, @espngolic. pic.twitter.com/iIDh9XJMzI — Jen Lada (@JenLada) July 8, 2020

I’ll never forget the first time I met @espngolic. I was a 27 year old nobody, yet he treated me with incredible kindness and respect. That’s a common theme here today as people celebrate his career. The career is legendary and when it comes to people, he’s one of the good ones. — Laura Rutledge (@LauraRutledge) July 8, 2020

Twenty-plus years, not just in the game, but at the top of the game, @espngolic should be celebrated for what he is, a titan of sports radio. — Will Cain (@willcain) July 7, 2020

Shoutout to @espngolic on a legendary run on ESPN radio brother. I appreciate u welcoming me on your show some 9 yrs ago. Always was a pleasure to be on with you 👊🏿 — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) July 7, 2020

Lots of changes announced today, but ESPN Radio won't be the same without @espngolic, who started w/ the network in October 1998. That's thousands of mornings, interviews, stories, road shows, friendly wagers – and, yes, donuts. There's a reason Mike is a Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/j2nPCEAlVF — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) July 7, 2020

Back when I worked at Espn Radio my cubicle was next to Mike Golic.

Often after doing early morning radio he would stick around to do NFL shows later in the day. He needed to recharge.

He would lay down on the carpet and use the lesser-used recycling can as a pillow. Respect. pic.twitter.com/Pd9xdUC2re — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) July 8, 2020

Always a thrill to work with @espngolic who couldn’t have been more gracious. He encouraged me to talk movies/ tell stories about my kids little league teams. He also told me after 2 shows “I’m telling the bosses you’re the guy to fill in from now on.” Can’t say thank you enough — Adnan Virk (@adnansvirk) July 8, 2020

Salute my brother!!! The best is yet to come!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/7StBnQ4w9F — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) July 8, 2020

Congrats to @espngolic on a remarkable run at ESPN. Great family, two great careers, always enjoyed being on-air or in the building in Bristol with him. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) July 8, 2020

One of the highlights of my career was all those years of talking baseball, sharing laughs and firing trivia at @espngolic. His victory dances when he got those trivia questions right were instant YouTube classics. What a warm, smart, gracious and funny guy. The best! https://t.co/Jtg0pJGykW — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) July 8, 2020

Golic, a Cleveland native, famously attended Notre Dame, and is one of the most famous Fighting Irish football alumni out there. He was the captain of the team as a senior in 1985, and also wrestled for the school.

From there, he was a 10th-round NFL Draft pick by the Houston Oilers. He played 115 NFL games, with the bulk coming for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1987-1992, before wrapping up his pro football career with a year on the Miami Dolphins. He finished with 11.5 career sacks and three interceptions in the NFL.

Mike Golic started to lay the groundwork for his sports media career while he was still playing, which wound up being a very smart move. During his time in Philadelphia, he had a weekly segment on the Randall Cunningham Show, hosted by the beloved Eagles quarterback.

Golic joined ESPN in 1995, doing work on the network’s Sunday NFL Countdown. On top of his radio work, he’s filled a number of different roles with the Worldwide Leader. He’s been an analyst for both NFL and college football, and has called Arena Football League and some NFL preseason games. In 2010, he became an author, penning Mike and Mike’s Rules for Sports and Life with Mike Greenberg.

His radio shows haven’t always been the most exciting or controversial. You were unlikely to see some big headline grab coming from a Mike & Mike or Golic and Wingo interview, but it was reliable, consistent, and welcoming. For a daily four hour morning drive radio show, that more than accomplished what ESPN needs from that spot. The shakeup could well be a good thing for ESPN Radio, but replacing Golic in the morning will be a tough task for the new Keyshawn Johnson-led show, or whatever else winds up in that slot.