Fiesta Bowl Gave Mike Golic A Cake During His Final ESPN Broadcast

The Fiesta Bowl gave Mike Golic a celebratory gift for his final ESPN broadcast Saturday evening.

Believe it or not, Golic’s final ESPN responsibility took place Saturday night. He joined Dave Pasch for the Fiesta Bowl between the Iowa State Cyclones and Oregon Ducks.

Golic’s been a staple of ESPN over the years, and frankly, it’s hard to believe his time with the network has come to an end. He went out on a high not Saturday evening, though, thanks to a gift from the Fiesta Bowl.

Golic was presented with a celebratory cake for his going away present. He couldn’t help but take a bit out of it during the broadcast. Take a look.

Golic nearly dropped his cake but just took a bit directly out of it pic.twitter.com/24fk0doaD9 — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 2, 2021

We’re excited to see what Mike Golic has in store in coming months. But it’s going to be bizarre without him on ESPN Radio.

Golic is a staple of sports radio as he spent 17 years with Mike Greenberg on Mike & Mike. The show ended in 2017, which is when Golic linked up with Trey Wingo for Golic and Wingo.

ESPN made major changes to its radio lineup last year, and unfortunately, Golic isn’t apart of them.

The longtime ESPN employee has spent time this college football season in the broadcast booth. Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl proved to be his final assignment with the network.

Golic’s time with ESPN has come to a close, but at least he has a celebratory Fiesta Bowl cake to enjoy following his final assignment.

