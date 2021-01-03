Watch: Dave Pasch Congratulates Mike Golic During His Final ESPN Broadcast

As the Playstation Fiesta Bowl drew to a close, it marked the end of the line for No. 10 Iowa State and No. 25 Oregon. Both teams went through a lot over the course of the season, but still faired well and earned spots in the New Year’s Six bowl game. However, it was also the end of Mike Golic’s legendary ESPN broadcasting career.

The long-time radio host and color commentator wrapped up the last game of his contract with his appearance alongside Dave Pasch on Saturday afternoon. ESPN even honored him with a cake during the game, as he spoke about his time with the sports media hub.

Pasch made sure to give Golic a proper TV sendoff with some touching words as the broadcast wrapped up.

“Congrats you… legendary career at ESPN and a class act,” Pasch said to Golic as the game came to an end. “Great working with you all year Mike.”

Dave Pasch congratulating Mike Golic as his final ESPN broadcast comes to an end 👏 pic.twitter.com/8r1xvVhi2L — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 3, 2021

Very classy move by Pasch and a heartwarming way to finish Golic’s time at ESPN.

Saturday’s broadcast will just be the icing on the cake for the long-time broadcaster. Golic originally dominated the airwaves at ESPN radio for more than a decade alongside Mike Greenberg. He later transitioned to working with Trey Wingo, maintaining his longevity on the air. Golic also provided top notch analysis on college football broadcasts at ESPN for years.

Perhaps his biggest achievement came in 2018, when he was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

It’s unclear what will become of Golic following his career at ESPN. He’s said that there are some opportunities in the works, so it’s possible fans could hear from him soon.

We wish Golic the best in his future endeavors and hope to see him around the sports broadcast world for years to come.