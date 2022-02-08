Mike Golic Jr. Releases Statement On His ESPN Departure

After more than six years on radio and television on ESPN, Mike Golic Jr. announced Tuesday that he’s leaving the Worldwide Leader.

ESPN apparently did not offer Golic an extension, but the 32-year-old was reportedly ready to move on from the company anyway. There’s speculation he could wind up reuniting with Dan Le Batard and John Skipper at Meadowlark Media, or could transition to calling college football games.

Before that happens though, Golic offered a heartfelt tribute to the ESPN family on his personal Twitter account.

Yesterday was officially my last day at ESPN. It was 6.5 years of my professional life, but really it’s been all I’ve ever known. Simply put, ESPN changed my life in ways I will never be able to properly express my gratitude for. I love so many people here so freaking much. I’ve cried like five times writing this which surprises no one. I came here young, dumb, and very insecure about how I’d be perceived for obvious reasons. I cannot tell you how much even the smallest kindness meant to me then, and now. I’m not gonna ramble so I’ll just say this. Thank you. Thanks to ESPN, my coworkers, my bosses, anyone who ever listened to or watched anything I did (sorry @dionnewarwick). You guys all rock and I love you. We’ll get to what comes next later.

A former starting offensive lineman at Notre Dame, Golic was in multiple NFL training camps and also spent time in the AFL and CFL before retiring in August 2016.

By that point, he had already started appearing on ESPN radio, where his father Mike Sr. was the longtime cohost of Mike & Mike and later Golic and Wingo.