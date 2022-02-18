On Friday morning, the sports media world learned that former ESPN star Mike Golic landed a new job.

According to a report from Variety, Golic is partnering with Jessica Smetana on a podcast for DraftKings. The deal reportedly comes after Golic expressed his affinity for the betting platform on social media.

Fans loved to hear that Golic will be putting his voice out there on a different platform. His son, Mike Golic Jr., is excited for a different reason.

“excited for Jess to see the weird faces my dad makes trying to log onto zoom as if every time were his first time,” he said.

excited for Jess to see the weird faces my dad makes trying to log onto zoom as if every time were his first time.

“!!!!!!!!! This is going to be great,” another person said.

!!!!!!!!! This is going to be great

“LET’S GOOOOOOOOOO,” said another fan.

Golic made it clear he’s excited about the new opportunity. “I’m excited to do a podcast with DraftKings,” Golic said in an interview. He also joked about the age gap between he and Smetana – which he thinks will help the show.

“Jess is a bit younger than me,” said Golic, who is 59. “She is very talented. We both love sports, we both love Notre Dame, and with the generational gap we’ll have a good time doing it.”

The podcast doesn’t have a title just yet, but it’s expected to debut some time later this spring.