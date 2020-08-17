Mike Golic Makes His Future Broadcasting Plans Very Clear

Mike Golic’s impressive run as part of ESPN Radio’s morning show is over, but the 57-year-old doesn’t plan on calling it a career anytime soon.

Golic received a heartfelt sendoff at the end of July after more than two decades headlining ESPN’s early morning show, first with Mike Greenberg and then with Trey Wingo. This morning, ESPN officially moved Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Zubin Mehenti into the coveted time slot long-occupied by Golic.

Even though he’s not on the radio anymore, Golic has been enlisted to call college football games for the Worldwide Leader this fall. His contract runs out at the end of the year, but Golic says he’s not retiring.

He made his future plans clear this morning in a Twitter exchange with a fan who asked what Golic’s next career move was.

“CFB if there is any, under contract until the end of the year….. then we will see, not retiring though,” Golic said.

Golic is widely-regarded as a classy and well-liked guy, so it should also come as no surprise that he wished his replacements luck before their first show today.

Hopefully, there will be college football played this fall so we can see how Golic fares in his return to calling the sport. Then, we’ll have to see if ESPN plans on re-upping his contract in a few months.