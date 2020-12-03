Mike Golic Makes His Thoughts On Trey Wingo Very Clear

ESPN opted not to renew Trey Wingo’s contact, making the longtime employee a free-agent in the sports media market. Mike Golic is sad to see him go.

Wingo had been with the Worldwide Leader since 1997. He most recently hosted ESPN’s morning radio show “Golic and Wingo,” sitting side-by-side with the iconic Mike Golic Sr. That is, until this month.

Wingo is no longer at ESPN after the network decided to not renew his contract. The decision has sent shock-waves throughout the sports world, especially after Wingo’s recent interview in which he speculated why ESPN parted ways with him.

“But it just wasn’t how I wanted to spend my time,” Wingo said of Golic and Wingo, via the New York Post. “So my agent and I went to them [management] in May 2019, which is about halfway through the contract. We said, ‘We just want to be as open and honest with you as we can. This is probably not something that I want to do again going forward. I just want to be open with you guys because the last thing I would want to do is not tell you that and then two months before you want to start talking about a new deal, you guys get blindsided by the fact that I might go somewhere else or want to do something else.’ I tried to be as open and honest with them as possible, starting in May 2019. I guess in retrospect, that might have been the worst decision I could have made.”

Golic is sad to see his longtime friend go. He sent a heartfelt message to Wingo Thursday afternoon. Take a look below.

Trey is a pros pro, I’ve known him for decades, worked with him on 2 shows, and he’s as good as they come, and has interacted with every big time athlete out there. Here’s to his success on his next endeavor!!! — Mike Golic (@espngolic) December 3, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see what comes next for Trey Wingo. His time will be better spent at something other than radio.

As for Mike Golic, he seems to be enjoying his role in the college football broadcasting booth.