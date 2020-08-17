Mike Golic Has Blunt Description Of Relationship With Mike Greenberg

Mike Golic and Mike Greenberg had about as good of an on-air sports radio relationship as it gets. The two longtime ESPN personalities did a morning show together for nearly 20 years, after all.

Greenberg has since moved on to different ESPN programs. He hosts Get Up! on morning TV and will begin hosting a new radio show in the afternoon this month.

Golic, meanwhile, recently concluded a 20-year run on ESPN Radio. He is not going to be featured in ESPN’s new daily radio lineup.

There’s since been some speculation about the current relationship between the two hosts. Golic appeared on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take this week and cleared things up.

“It did not end well, that’s pretty much been public. I was surprised it ended. The guy who was running ESPN at that time, John Skipper, ended it, and Greeny wanted to go do his own thing. So I was surprised it ended, and obviously it’s been pretty documented that I didn’t like the way that it ended. I would say, Greeny and I, we’ve seen each other since, but he does the morning show with “Get Up” and I was doing the morning show, so we would have really no interaction in the morning. We always lived far away from one another, and outside of Mike & Mike, we never really hung out. His kids weren’t even born when we started the show, so we never really had a lot in common, and I think that’s one of the things that helped make Mike & Mike work a little bit, is that we were so different. We have seen each other at Super Bowls – we’re cordial, but that’s pretty much it.

In all honesty, there really isn’t much of a relationship anymore. It’s a shame, but that’s just the way it goes sometimes and that’s where it is now. Who knows what the future holds, but right now, that’s pretty much where it is,” Golic told PMT, per Awful Announcing.

That might be surprising for fans of Mike & Mike to hear, but at the end of the day, it was a work relationship. And the two are no longer working together, though they are employed by the same network.

Greenberg’s new radio show, Greeny, is set to debut on Monday. It will air from noon E.T. to 2 p.m. E.T. on ESPN Radio.

Golic, meanwhile, will reportedly be part of ESPN’s college football coverage this year – assuming the season happens, of course.