Mike Golic had one of the best jobs at ESPN. He co-hosted Mike & Mike and called plenty of NFL and college football games in the broadcast booth over the years. But there’s one event he never got the chance to call, and it’s one of his biggest “regrets.”

Golic never got the opportunity to call the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on ESPN. Luckily, his son, Mike Golic Jr., got the opportunity this past weekend when Joey Chestnut broke his own record by eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

“One of my big regrets from ESPN is the fact I never got to be in Mike’s shoes and call the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest,” Golic said during the latest podcast episode of StuPodity, as transcribed by Barrett Sports Media. “I’m happy a Golic got to do it.”

It’s interesting of all the things Golic wishes he could’ve covered during his time at ESPN, the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest tops the list. The longtime radio co-host and broadcast commentator would have been excellent in the role.

It’s pretty obvious once you hear what it was https://t.co/Oi0XvhT0NB — Mike Golic (@golic) July 9, 2021

Mike Golic Sr., meanwhile, is done working for ESPN. His last assignment with the Worldwide Leader came back in January when he called the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl between the Iowa State Cyclones and Oregon Ducks.

It’s a shame ESPN has had to move on from so many prominent figures in the industry. Golic joins a long list, including individuals like Kenny Mayne and a whole bunch of prominent writers.

A member of the Golic family is still providing excellent analysis and commentary for ESPN, though. Mike Golic Jr. has carved out a big role for the network in recent years.