Mike Golic Posts Message On First Day Off From ESPN Radio

For the first time in over 20 years, Mike Golic heads into a workweek no longer a member of the ESPN Radio family.

As you might imagine, the transition has been a weird one for the longtime ESPN radio host. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Golic described it as exactly that.

“Pretty weird, 1st day knowing I’m done on ESPN radio,” Golic wrote. “Brings up a lot of thoughts, but the one that stands out most is how fortunate I was to connect with so many of you everyday. I really enjoyed hearing your stories of with whom and how you consumed the show… I will always appreciate being your morning coffee partner all these years! Thank you very much! I look forward to the next chapter.”

Golic made his final appearance on Golic and Wingo this past Friday. His family joined him in ESPN’s send-off for the longtime morning show host.

Prior to his storied career in radio, Golic was a football player and wrestler at Notre Dame. He parlayed his success on the football field into a nine-year NFL career, during which he started doing radio on the side.

Golic got his big break with ESPN in 1998 as a co-host of The Bruno-Golic Morning Show. But he became a national figure as one half of the critically acclaimed Mike & Mike with Mike Greenberg from 2000 to 2017.

While Golic will no longer be on ESPN Radio full-time, he’s still employed by the network. He’s expected to be a part of ESPN’s college football coverage this fall.