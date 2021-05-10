Mike Golic Reacts To Kenny Mayne’s Departure From ESPN

After nearly three decades at ESPN, longtime host Kenny Mayne announced that he will be leaving the company on Monday afternoon.

Mayne shared the news on Twitter, calling himself a “salary cap casualty.” The 61-year-old first joined ESPN in 1994 and went on to become well-known as a SportsCenter anchor. He continued to carve out new roles for himself, which including hosting his own show Kenny Mayne’s Wider World of Sports and working with NFL Countdown.

“I will miss the people. I will miss the vending machine set up over by the old Van Pelt joint. We had everything,” he wrote on Twitter.

Mayne’s news surprised the sports world on Monday, but there was also an outpouring of support for the longtime ESPN host. Mike Golic, who also recently left the company, wrote a touching message to the SportsCenter anchor after his announcement.

“We are getting to the point of being able to start a new network with former ESPN employees that were show[n] the door. Loved our time as Teammates Kenny, hope our paths cross soon,” Golic tweeted in response to Mayne’s departure note.

We are getting to the point of being able to start a new network with former ESPN employees that were show the door. Loved our time as Teammates Kenny, hope our paths cross soon. — Mike Golic (@golic) May 10, 2021

Golic wrapped up his own ESPN career this past January after serving as a college football analyst throughout the 2020 season. Both he and Mayne were integral parts of the company for the last few decades, so it’s clear that a new era has begun at ESPN.

The first part of Golic’s note to Mayne is worth taking a deeper look at. Perhaps we could see the two link back up elsewhere if an opportunity presents itself.

But for now, Mayne deserves his credit for a job well done at ESPN.