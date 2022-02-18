On Friday morning, the sports world learned that former ESPN star Mike Golic landed a new job in the media landscape.

According to a report from Variety, Golic is partnering with Jessica Smetana on a podcast for DraftKings. The deal reportedly comes after Golic expressed his affinity for the betting platform on social media.

“Golic will host a one-hour weekly video podcast alongside Meadowlark Media personality Jessica Smetana for DraftKings,” the report said. “The show will cover the intersection of sports news and culture and is slated to feature interviews with special guests.”

Golic made it clear he’s excited about the new opportunity. “I’m excited to do a podcast with DraftKings,” Golic said in an interview.

He also joked about the age gap between he and Smetana – which he thinks will help the show.

“Jess is a bit younger than me,” said Golic, who is 59. “She is very talented. We both love sports, we both love Notre Dame, and with the generational gap we’ll have a good time doing it.”

The podcast doesn’t have a title just yet, but it’s expected to debut some time later this spring.