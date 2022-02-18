The Spun

Mike Golic Reportedly Lands New Media Job

Mike Golic stands in front of a billboard.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Mike Golic at Wheels Up members-only Super Saturday Tailgate event on February 1, 2020 in Wynwood, Miami. The seventh-annual event featured a chalk talk hosted by prominent figures in sports and entertainment and interactive partnership activations. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Wheels Up)

On Friday morning, the sports world learned that former ESPN star Mike Golic landed a new job in the media landscape.

According to a report from Variety, Golic is partnering with Jessica Smetana on a podcast for DraftKings. The deal reportedly comes after Golic expressed his affinity for the betting platform on social media.

“Golic will host a one-hour weekly video podcast alongside Meadowlark Media personality Jessica Smetana for DraftKings,” the report said. “The show will cover the intersection of sports news and culture and is slated to feature interviews with special guests.”

Golic made it clear he’s excited about the new opportunity. “I’m excited to do a podcast with DraftKings,” Golic said in an interview.

He also joked about the age gap between he and Smetana – which he thinks will help the show.

“Jess is a bit younger than me,” said Golic, who is 59. “She is very talented. We both love sports, we both love Notre Dame, and with the generational gap we’ll have a good time doing it.”

The podcast doesn’t have a title just yet, but it’s expected to debut some time later this spring.

