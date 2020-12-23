Mike Golic Sends Message After Leaving ESPN For The Final Time

Mike Golic stepped into ESPN’s headquarters for the last time on Tuesday.

The longtime ESPN employee’s employment with the Worldwide Leader will soon come to an end. ESPN has made major changes to its radio lineup, and Golic isn’t a part of the new schedule.

Golic got a bit emotional Tuesday as it was the last time he stepped into ESPN’s headquarters. The moment sparked the 57-year-old to share a heartfelt message regarding his time at the network.

ESPN just won’t be the same without Golic on the air any longer.

“Weird day this Dec. 22nd. While I still have Alamo bowl and Fiesta bowl on my ESPN schedule, I was at ESPN today for the last time,” Golic wrote on Twitter. “There have been many changes since it became my work home in Oct. of 1998. Some good, some not so good. I’ve made many friends through the years and have had many great experiences, but what seemed most fitting to me was the last person I saw when I left, it was my son Mike, and while he and Chiney are stars on the rise, I can honestly say my most enjoyable years were sharing a mic with him and sharing my family with all of You!!! To those who listened and watched for so many years, THANK YOU, I’m not done, this just closes a chapter, I look forward to what’s next. This picture feels like the only one I want to leave you with.” Weird day this Dec. 22nd. While I still have Alamo bowl and Fiesta bowl on my ESPN schedule, I was at ESPN today for the last time. There have been many changes since it became my work home in Oct. of 1998. Some good, some not so good. I’ve made many friends through 1/3 — Mike Golic (@espngolic) December 23, 2020 and sharing my family with all of You!!! To those who listened and watched for so many years, THANK YOU, I’m not done, this just closes a chapter, I look forward to what’s next. This picture feels like the only one I want to leave you with.3/3 pic.twitter.com/qKFigT0TCr — Mike Golic (@espngolic) December 23, 2020 Luckily, Mike Golic has two more gigs with ESPN in coming weeks. First, he’ll be in the broadcast booth when the Colorado Buffaloes take on the Texas Longhorns in the Alamo Bowl. The Big 12-Pac-12 clash kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on Dec. 29 and will be broadcast on ESPN. Golic will also call the Fiesta Bowl between No. 10 Iowa State and No. 25 Oregon. That game takes place at 4 p.m. ET on Jan. 2 on ESPN.

We’re certainly looking forward to whatever Golic has in store regarding his future beyond ESPN.