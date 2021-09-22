The Spun

Look: Mike Golic Shares Hilarious Message From His Daughter

ESPN's Mike Golic answers a phone.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Sports media personality Mike Golic attends the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

In the months after his departure from ESPN, Mike Golic continues to expand his presence in the sports media world. That includes a more active social media presence… with some help.

Golic may not have his daily radio show any more, but he isn’t hard to find, especially in the football world. He’s calling college games for Westwood One, and has added some notable NFL analyst gigs.

Earlier this month, he began appearing on NBC Sports’ ProFootballTalk for a weekly Monday guest spot. He was also on Peacock’s Brother From Another today, so the NBC family has enjoyed his availability to talk pigskin as of late.

On Twitter, you can find Golic sharing his appearances, as well as taking some promotional opportunities. Apparently, he’s been getting a hand from his daughter Sydney, and the bill has come due.

She’s not denying it either, after he brother Mike Golic Jr. called her out:

It’s hard out there for freelancers in media right now, Mike Golic. Time to cut that check.

In all seriousness, the Golics remain as fun and charming a family as there is in the sports world. It’s good to see the elder Golic land a number of cool opportunities after what was a pretty messy departure from ESPN. Now, we look forward to seeing those gifs.

