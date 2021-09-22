Look: Mike Golic Shares Hilarious Message From His Daughter

In the months after his departure from ESPN, Mike Golic continues to expand his presence in the sports media world. That includes a more active social media presence… with some help.

Golic may not have his daily radio show any more, but he isn’t hard to find, especially in the football world. He’s calling college games for Westwood One, and has added some notable NFL analyst gigs.

Earlier this month, he began appearing on NBC Sports’ ProFootballTalk for a weekly Monday guest spot. He was also on Peacock’s Brother From Another today, so the NBC family has enjoyed his availability to talk pigskin as of late.

On Twitter, you can find Golic sharing his appearances, as well as taking some promotional opportunities. Apparently, he’s been getting a hand from his daughter Sydney, and the bill has come due.

My daughter @SydGolic is helping me with my social media, we just finished something..within seconds I got this email from her Good afternoon Mike,

After the filming and labor of filming your gifs, the total you owe me is $150,000.

Let me know how you’d like to transfer. — Mike Golic (@golic) September 22, 2021

She’s not denying it either, after he brother Mike Golic Jr. called her out:

Available for freelance social media assistance — Sydney Golic (@SydGolic) September 22, 2021

It’s hard out there for freelancers in media right now, Mike Golic. Time to cut that check.

In all seriousness, the Golics remain as fun and charming a family as there is in the sports world. It’s good to see the elder Golic land a number of cool opportunities after what was a pretty messy departure from ESPN. Now, we look forward to seeing those gifs.

