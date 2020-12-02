Mike Golic Update: What The Former ESPN Radio Host Is Doing Now

Mike Golic established himself as a household name in sports radio due in part to his role on Mike and Mike in the Morning alongside co-host Mike Greenberg. The former NFL defensive lineman became known for his upbeat personality and ability to remain relatable, even amidst his vast success.

But as the popular morning radio show waned, sports fans began to worry that Golic’s time in sports media would come to a close. Thankfully, that notion has been far from the truth.

Golic bounced back over the last few years, going through various gigs and roles at ESPN. Most recently, he’s returned to the broadcast booth as an in-game analyst, much to the delight of college football fans.

Golic, now 57, shows little indication of leaving the sports world anytime soon. As long as there’s a microphone available, there’s no doubt that he’ll give listeners a good time.

Let’s take a look at how the former co-host of Mike and Mike is doing since the show’s conclusion in 2017.

How did Mike Golic first become famous?

Before we take a look at where he is now, let’s take a look at where Mike Golic has been.

The former Ohio native began his journey in sports as a football player. Golic attended the University of Notre Dame where he played defensive line and also wrestled. Following four years in college, he graduated and set his sights on the next level.

The Houston Oilers drafted Golic in the 10th round of the 1985 NFL Draft with the 255th overall pick. He went on to play in 115 games during eight years in the league, spending time with the Oilers, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins. He ended his professional days with 11.5 sacks and three interceptions.

Although he didn’t have an illustrious NFL career, Golic set himself up well for the next step.

The former NFL defensive tackle joined ESPN in 1995 where he became NFL studio analyst on NFL 2Night and later joined NFL Live, according to ESPN PressRoom. He also started to provide color commentary for the Arena Football League and college football games broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. He immediately endeared himself to listeners, which allowed him earn a bigger role.

His biggest success came in 2000, when he joined co-host Mike Greenberg to create Mike and Mike in the Morning. The ESPN morning drive radio talk show became wildly successful. Golic provided the perspective of an ex-athlete, while Greenberg established himself as one of the most well respected voices in the the sports media game.

The duo worked for seventeen years together, creating a powerhouse in sports talk radio. As a result of their success, Golic and “Greeny” were inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2018.

However, all good things must come to an end. On November 17, 2017, the dynamic co-hosts announced that they would be parting ways. Greenberg, who continued to see his stock rise, became the lead of ESPN’s flagship morning show Get Up. Unfortunately, the relationship between the two dissipated near the end of their time together.

For Golic, it was on to the next.

Who else has he worked with?

After his time with Greenberg ended, Mike Golic found himself in a new role at ESPN. The sports media behemoth found him too popular to part ways with, so executives quickly found him a new gig.

Golic teamed up Trey Wingo to form a new show titled Golic and Wingo. According to ESPN PressRoom, the show began on Nov. 27, 2017 and became a staple of ESPN’s weekday morning drive. Mike Golic Jr. joined the show as a recurring guest, giving life to his budding sports media career, much like his father.

Unfortunately, Wingo and Golic Sr. never seemed to create the same on-air chemistry that fans heard during Mike and Mike in the Morning. The show quite frankly flared out before it really began. ESPN announced that the show would be canceled in June of 2020. The final program together aired July 31, 2020.

Once the show concluded, it was unclear exactly Golic would do next. He shared a sentimental tweet on his first day off of the air in August of 2020, thanking his followers for sticking with him for so many years.

But rest assured, Golic fans, this isn’t where the story ends.

What’s he doing now?

Thankfully, Mike Golic didn’t stay off the air for long. Once again, he carved out a new role for himself, joining ESPN’s comprehensive live college football coverage in July 2020.

That’s right everyone, Golic is back in the broadcast booth.

Since the college football season got underway earlier this fall, the former radio host has been back providing color commentary for games this year. He often works alongside play-by-play man Dave Pasch, forming an incredibly strong broadcast team. Fans have really enjoyed hearing Golic in the role, especially since it’s not something that he’s done in a while.

When he hasn’t been in the broadcast booth on Saturday’s, Golic was busy going after other gigs. Earlier in November, he landed a new job with FanExam.com, to host a college football themed trivia game show. At this point, Golic has adamantly expressed his desire to remain in the media world, doing what he loves.

It’s important to note that the New York Post reported that Golic’s contract at ESPN is up at the end of 2020 back in June. It’s unclear what his future will be past this immediate college football season.

Family/Net Worth

Golic is married to his wife, Christine, and the couple has three children, all of whom went to Notre Dame. He maintains a close relationship with his son, Mike Golic Jr., who continues to climb up the ranks of the broadcast world at ESPN. Golic Jr. also played football at Notre Dame prior to getting into the media business.

Since his playing days concluded, Golic Sr. has been outspoken about his weight loss. During his NFL career, he typically weighed in around 280 pounds but has clearly slimmed down over the years. He claimed that he changed his lifestyle after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

Amidst his various success, Golic Sr. racked up an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. With an amazing media career thus far, combined with time spent in the NFL, it’s obvious that the 57-year-old has done well for himself.

Although sports fans don’t know what the future holds for Golic, particularly when it comes to his position at ESPN, the sports radio host has undoubtedly left his imprint on the business in a huge way.