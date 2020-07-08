Mike Golic’s Wife Reveals His Offer For New Show Was Denied

Mike Golic has been on the air for ESPN Radio for more than two decades. That streak is coming to an end at the beginning of August, though.

ESPN announced major changes to its daily radio lineup on Tuesday. Golic, the longtime co-host of Mike & Mike and Golic & Wingo, is not part of the new lineup. ESPN’s last Golic & Wingo show is set for July 31.

Golic’s old co-host, Mike Greenberg, is getting his own show. The longtime radio host left Mike & Mike to host ESPN’s morning TV show, Get Up!, and is now returning to the airwaves.

According to Golic’s wife, Christine, an offer was made for a possible reunion show. Unfortunately, there were no takers.

“It was offered. No takers,” she wrote on Twitter in response to a fan asking about a possible Mike & Mike reunion.

Christine Golic clarified that her Mike made the offer, but did not get any interest.

My Mike offered. — christine golic (@NDmom) July 7, 2020

An ESPN spokesman was asked about this by Outkick, but they declined to comment.

While Mike Golic might not have a permanent slot on ESPN Radio anymore, he’s still under contract. It doesn’t appear that he’ll be stepping away from sports media, either.

“He’s not retiring,” Christine Golic tweeted.

We can’t wait to see what Mike Golic does next.