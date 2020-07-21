Mike Golic’s Daughter Sydney Announces Engagement To NFL Player

This summer has been an eventful one for Mike Golic and his family. Today, his daughter Sydney got engaged.

Like her father and brothers, Sydney Golic attended Notre Dame. She swam for the Fighting Irish, graduating in 2016.

Sydney has been in a long-term relationship with Chicago Bears tight end Ben Braunecker. Today, the pair decided to take the next step, and Sydney shared the good news on Instagram this evening.

“It’ll always be a yes for you. Best Monday ever,” she wrote.

In 47 career NFL games, Braunecker has made 13 receptions for 142 yards and one touchdown. Today was probably the most important catch of his life as well.

Congratulations to Sydney and Ben on their engagement. Like we said, this has been a pretty crazy summer for the whole Golic family.

Mike Golic’s two-plus decade-long ESPN radio career came to a close earlier this month, but the former NFL defensive lineman will still serve as a college football analyst for the Worldwide Leader. Meanwhile, his son Mike Jr. is now part of his own radio show on ESPN, working alongside WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike.