Mike Golic’s Wife, Christine, Reacts To ESPN Radio News

Earlier Thursday morning, the New York Post reported ESPN was set to undergo more changes – this time to one of its morning radio shows.

One of the faces of ESPN’s early radio shows is fading from the Worldwide Leader’s lineup. According to the report from Andrew Marchand, Keyshawn Johnson will earn a place on the early radio show.

That leaves longtime radio host Mike Golic “without a chair.” Golic’s contract with ESPN comes to an end at the end of the year.

A few hours after the report came out, Mike Golic’s wife, Christine weighed in. “And so it goes,” she said in a comment on Twitter.

Christine understands the nature of the beast at this point in Golic’s career. His incredible run at the company appears to be coming to an abrupt end.

He and former host Mike Greenberg ran a successful radio show for two decades. ESPN decided to shake things up, leaving Golic behind. He and Trey Wingo teamed up a few years, but that partnership is coming to an end.

Marchand revealed Mike Golic’s son, Mike Golic Jr., will remain on the show in a “revamped” role.

“Golic Jr. is under contract past this year and is expected to remain on a revamped lineup, likely in the afternoon or evenings,” the report read.

We’ll have to wait and see where Golic end up next.