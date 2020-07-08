Mike Golic’s Wife, Christine, Shares Heartfelt Message To Fans

After more than two decades on the air, Mike Golic’s incredible run at ESPN Radio is coming to an end next month.

On Tuesday, ESPN released its new radio lineup. Starting August 17, Golic will no longer be on the airwaves in the mornings with longtime partner Trey Wingo. They will be replaced by Keyshawn Johnson, Zubin Mehenti and Jay Williams.

Since the news became official, tributes have been pouring in for Golic, who began at ESPN in October 1998. All of the love and appreciation has clearly had an effect on Golic’s wife Christine, who posted a heartfelt thank you message to Twitter this morning.

“Went to sleep crying. Woke up crying. I need to stop. Thanks to everyone for the kind words. Much love,” she wrote.

Went to sleep crying. Woke up crying. I need to stop. Thanks to everyone for the kind words. Much love. ❤️ https://t.co/1itflzM7q0 — christine golic (@NDmom) July 8, 2020

On a positive note, Mike and Christine Golic will be able to watch their son Mike Jr. further establish himself as an ESPN radio staple. The younger Golic has been a regular contributor on radio and television at ESPN over the last several years.

Now, he and WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike will host their own show from 4-7 p.m. ET daily. Not a bad way to continue to follow in dad’s footsteps.

We will miss the elder Golic though, who for all of these years has just seemed like a genuinely good dude.