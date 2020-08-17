Mike Greenberg Explains The Goal Of His New Radio Show

Mike Greenberg is getting back on the radio airwaves this month with the debut of his new ESPN radio show Greeny.

So what does the longtime ESPN personality and former Mike & Mike co-host have planned for his new show? Well, he’s more than happy to share it with all of us.

On the first episode of his new show, Greenberg explained that for the longest time he hasn’t been able to tell everyone what he thinks. He declared that Greeny will be a place where he can give his unfiltered opinions in the world of sports.

“(The problem has been) that I don’t get to tell you what I think of something,” Greenberg said. “And that’s what this show is for. So you might as well just call this show ‘Well Now It’s My Turn’. Now Greeny gets to tell you what he thinks…”

Naturally, the outspoken ESPN host threw in a little self-aggrandizing at the end.

“Like most geniuses, mine will not be fully appreciated until long after my time,” he added. “So this will be my opportunity to share what I think with you.”

So it’s pretty much going to be what Greenberg has been doing his entire career, but with no co-hosts to rein him in. Got it.

Greenberg was rarely ever stifled from giving his opinions on Mike & Mike or Get Up. And whenever he wants to make a rant on one of his beloved sports teams, he just goes to Facebook Live for that.

But now when he has something he needs to get off his chest, he has an entire ESPN timeslot for that.

We can’t wait…