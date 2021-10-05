Mike Greenberg Has Reportedly Landed Another Big Job

The Spun

Mike Greenberg poses for a photo on the red carpet.NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: TV host Mike Greenberg attends the Build Series to discuss his new partnership Dove Men + Care and The New Film 'There To Care" at Build Studio on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

Mike Greenberg already wears a lot of hats at ESPN, but that won’t stop him from expanding his role with the network.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Greenberg will replace Maria Taylor as the host of NBA Countdown. Taylor left earlier this year, signing a lucrative deal with NBC Sports.

Marchand added that Greenberg won’t be the only notable name on NBA Countdown for the 2021-22 season. He’ll be joined by Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose and Magic Johnson for the best games on the schedule.

Surprisingly, this will be the first time in Greenberg’s ESPN career that he’ll host a marquee pregame show. He has spent the past severals years working on radio shows and morning talk shows.

Greenberg has not yet commented on his new gig at ESPN, but we’d imagine he’s thrilled with this development. If all goes well, he’ll get to host the NBA Finals in June.

ESPN is hopeful that its revamped lineup for the NBA season will allow it to compete with TNT’s Inside The NBA. That’s a tall task, but there’ll be plenty of firepower on this upcoming season of NBA Countdown to potentially pull this off.

An official statement from ESPN regarding NBA Countdown should be released before the start of the regular season.

