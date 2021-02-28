Sports Media World Reacts To The Mike Greenberg Hosting News

Mike Greenberg is clearly extremely well thought of within ESPN and that was reaffirmed once again this week.

According to multiple reports, Greenberg has been tabbed as the new host of the NFL Draft on ESPN.

Greenberg, who hosts ESPN’s morning show, Get Up!, along with an afternoon radio show, will now host one of the biggest properties the network has.

Mike Greenberg will be the host of the NFL Draft for ESPN, The Post has learned. Story in a bit. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 25, 2021

The reaction to the Mike Greenberg news is a bit mixed. The longtime ESPN host is as professional and polished as they come. Greenberg will surely do a decent enough job hosting the NFL Draft.

However, there are some who think ESPN would’ve been better off going with a more NFL-focused host. Laura Rutledge, for instance, hosts NFL Live on ESPN during the week.

Trey Wingo had previously held the position, but he was not re-signed by ESPN.

Awful Announcing was particularly critical of ESPN’s decision to go with Greenberg, joking that it will be a boost for the NFL Network.

“In my opinion, choosing him over someone who actively hosts NFL studio coverage is a disservice to viewers. Instead of giving those watching the NFL Draft on your network an authoritative, thoughtful host, you’re giving them an overexposed, lukewarm-take merchant who might actually drive viewers to other networks,” Awful Announcing wrote.

You can probably expect more decisions like this from ESPN moving forward, though. It’s clear the network is all-in on Greenberg and Stephen A. Smith.