Mike Greenberg Reacts To Legendary Broadcaster’s Retirement

One of the most accomplished broadcasters of all time retired earlier this month. Marv Albert officially called it a career after last weekend’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.

Albert, 80, was considered the “soundtrack for fans for generations” because his career lasted for over 50 years. As a matter of fact, he called his first NBA game in 1963.

Even though Albert is moving on from broadcasting, his voice will forever stick with those who remain in the industry. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg posted a heartfelt message for Albert shortly after he retired.

“Thank you, Marv, for a lifetime of sports and fun,” Greenberg wrote. “For as long as I live, the game of basketball will always sound like your voice.”

#MarvAlbert pic.twitter.com/tX4yJPuJvL — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) July 4, 2021

Greenberg isn’t the only well-known broadcaster who has a ton of admiration and respect for Albert. NBA legend Reggie Miller has worked alongside Albert and developed a strong working relationship with him.

During their final call together, Miller told Albert “You gifted the game of basketball with your voice.”

Before stepping out of the broadcast booth for the final time in his career, Albert had a sweet sign-off for his fans.

“I wish I was starting all over again. It has been such a joy. So for the last time, thanks so much for watching. I’m Marv Albert saying thank you, and goodnight,” Albert said.