Video: Mike Greenberg Explains Relatable Mistake This Morning

What day is it today? If you’re like many of us, currently quarantining and working from home for the foreseeable future, it might’ve taken you longer than normal to realize it is a Tuesday. That was the case for ESPN’s Mike Greenberg this morning.

That’s tough when you’re a high-profile television personality hosting a daily show, of course. However, I think we can give Greeny a pass given the circumstances. On this morning’s Get Up!, he, like so many others over the last few weeks, just totally forgot what day it is.

“Good morning, I’m Mike Greenberg. We’re in Bristol, and it’s a Wednesday,” Greenberg opened the show with today, Tuesday, Apr. 7.

On Twitter, Greenberg said that he believes it is the first time in his long career that he has done that. With stints on SportsCenter, Mike & Mike, and now Get Up!, Greenberg has spent most of his career on daily programming, so if this happens to him, it can happen to anyone.

In thirty years on the air I don’t think this ever happened to me before. pic.twitter.com/lw1wOLWHxA — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) April 7, 2020

At the end of the show, he admitted the gaffe. “As God as my witness, until two minutes ago, I thought it was Wednesday. These are very strange times, but we’re getting through them together.”

Greenberg ended with a note that we can all support. “To all the first responders and medical professionals, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Stay home and stay safe everyone. That is more important than whether it is Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday. Right now, they’re all basically the same for most of us.

