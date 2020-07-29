On Friday, Mike Golic will wrap up his legendary career as a member of ESPN Radio. Though his time with the company hasn’t come to an end yet, Mike Greenberg felt it was appropriate to share a heartfelt message for his colleague.

During this morning’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, Greenberg looked back at his time with Golic. They formed one of the best talk shows in the history of sports radio, hosting Mike & Mike from 2000-2017.

While they certainly made some great memories together on the air, Greenberg will always remember what he learned from Golic outside of the broadcast booth.

“For all the success Mike and I had together, the most important thing I got from our relationship had nothing to do with the show,” Greenberg said. “In the earliest days of our partnership, I saw what it looks like when you really put your family first. Every parent I know says their kids are their first priority, but not all of them live that way. Mike does. He lives that way every single day. As a result, when my kids were born I fully understood the sacrifices that go along with that. I believe I have become a better father because of Mike Golic.”

Greenberg also said he believes Golic is underappreciated because he made the transition from a former player to a talk show host. Prior to Golic’s emergence on ESPN Radio, the majority of athletes that wanted to become broadcasters would serve as analysts.

Here’s the full message from Greenberg:

This was one of the better tributes you’ll see for Golic.

Sports fans won’t have to officially say goodbye to Golic this week though. Once his time with ESPN Radio is complete, he’ll shift over to his new role as a college football analyst.