Mina Kimes Had Blunt Message For The NFL On Tuesday

On Monday night, the Jon Gruden era in Las Vegas came to a stunning end as the 58-year-old Las Vegas Raiders head coach resigned.

His resignation came amidst controversial emails he sent that contained blatantly misogynistic and anti-LGBT language. The emails surfaced as part of the NFL’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Mina Kimes spoke about Gruden’s exit from Las Vegas. During her appearance on “First Take,” Mina said Gruden’s comments confirm that people in positions of power speak differently behind closed doors.

“Jon Gruden’s comments confirm what many of us have long known to be true: People in power speak differently behind closed doors,” she said on the show. “This goes beyond him, and the NFL should release their findings on the WFT under Dan Snyder.”

Mina’s comments are spot on here. Gruden would never say the things publicly that he expressed privately in these emails.

While that might be true for the majority of the population, Gruden is a major figure and the world operates differently for him. It’s clear he shouldn’t be the head coach of the Raiders following comments earlier this week.

Now the team is looking for a new head coach just five weeks into the 2021 NFL season.