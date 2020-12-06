Mina Kimes’ Tweet About The Jets’ Loss Is Going Viral

You’ll be hard pressed to find a better tweet about the New York Jets’ loss on Sunday than the one from ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes.

The New York Jets lost in absolutely devastating fashion to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

New York, which has yet to win a game this season, was leading Las Vegas with less than a minute to play on Sunday. The Jets were up by four points with the Raiders at midfield with time expiring. For some reason, New York defensive coordinator Gregg Williams diagrammed a big blitz – unsurprisingly, it backfired.

Carr made his way through the pocket to find first-round pick Henry Ruggs III over the top of the defense for a game-winning touchdown.

HENRY RUGGS GAME-WINNING TD 🚨 Jets stay winless (via @Raiders)pic.twitter.com/WM6ljsArFO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2020

While everyone is joking about the Jets’ disastrous defensive scheme, Kimes diagrammed it up for everyone to digest.

“some people here are confused by the Jets coverage there–I diagrammed it to make it a little clearer, hope this helps,” she tweeted.

some people here are confused by the Jets coverage there–I diagrammed it to make it a little clearer, hope this helps pic.twitter.com/itfmbFT4Lu — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 6, 2020

Well done, Mina.

The loss keeps the Jets in No. 1 overall pick territory, where they are expected to select Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

That’s a pretty good prize for an 0-16 season.