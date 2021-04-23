ESPN Reportedly Decides On MNF Broadcast Booth For 2021 Season

ESPN has been working hard to find the perfect broadcast team for Monday Night Football.

Over the past few years, ESPN has been linked to high-profile names, such as Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Philip Rivers. However, they’ve been unsuccessful thus far when it comes to landing a game-changer for the broadcast booth.

Last year, the company went with a three-man group that consisted of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. Despite not having much experience as a team, they performed well enough to earn yet another season.

According to Richard Deitsch of Sportsnet, the broadcasting crew for ESPN’s Monday Night Football will remain the same for the 2021 season.

“The team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick will return to Monday Night Football this fall for ESPN,” Deitsch said. “They will be the broadcast booth again for the 2021 NFL season.”

The broadcast team of Griese, Levy and Riddick were seen as a huge improvement over the duo of Booger McFarland and Joe Tessitore.

Another year together should serve Griese, Levy and Riddick well. They definitely have great analysis during the game, so now it’s all about bouncing off each other’s points and providing some entertaining one-liners.

Do you like the crew that ESPN is going with for Monday Night Football for the 2021 season?

[Richard Deitsch]