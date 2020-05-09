NFL Writer Names 3 Candidates For ESPN ‘Monday Night Football’ Booth

ESPN is reportedly moving on from the unpopular Joe Tessitore/Booger McFarland Monday Night Football broadcast team. Both will remain with the company in “prominent roles,” per Richard Deitsch of The Athletic.

Per numerous reports earlier this year, ESPN had its sights on big names to replace the outgoing team. They had their eyes set on poaching Tony Romo, and later, pulling Peyton Manning off the sidelines. Neither materialized.

Now, with a pandemic crushing the sports industry, ESPN is likely going with a more conservative approach. The hires will likely be internal. That leaves limited options for the Worldwide Leader.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that ESPN lifer Steve Levy is getting “serious consideration” for the play by play job. Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick, currently studio analysts, are among the candidates for analyst positions. The three aren’t the biggest names, but they’re all pretty popular in their current positions.

The report jibes with what Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports has previously said about the potential opening. He also threw in Pat McAfee as an option. The enigmatic radio host and former Barstool Sports personality has a pretty diehard following and an entertaining style, and has already started doing some smaller college football games for ESPN.

Levy has been with ESPN in various roles since 1993. He called the late Monday Night Football game in Week 1 of the 2019 season, and was on call for the XFL this spring.

Riddick is one of ESPN’s top front office insiders, while Orlovsky, the former UConn standout and NFL backup quarterback, has risen through the ranks in ESPN’s stable of studio analysts. He’s had his share of hot take moments, but is incredibly good at breaking down plays and hard X’s and O’s analysis, which could make him a strong fit.

As has been the case for a few years, there will be a pair of Week 1 Monday Night Football games this season, with the main ESPN team usually taking the first game, which is the Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants. The late Week 1 MNF game is the Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos.