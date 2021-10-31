NBA Broadcaster Ernie Johnson Announces Death Of His Son

NBA broadcaster Ernie Johnson has dealt with some heartbreaking problems in his life. But few of his personal health issues match what happened to his family today.

On Friday, Johnson announced that his son, Michael, had passed away at the age of 33. Michael Johnson had been born with muscular dystrophy and required a ventilator in order to breathe.

“We are grieving and at the same time so grateful for having been witnesses to a miraculous 33 years with Michael,” Johnson said in a tweet.

We are grieving and at the same time so grateful for having been witnesses to a miraculous 33 years with michael. 🤟 https://t.co/RQM9OCSd77 — Ernie Johnson (@TurnerSportsEJ) October 30, 2021

Michael was born in Romania and adopted by the Johnson family at a young age. His passing ends a heartwarming story that has been chronicled by E60:

The love and devotion @TurnerSportsEJ and Cheryl gave their son Michael was an honor and a joy to witness and share. Our hearts are with Ernie and the Johnson family as they grieve the loss of their beautiful son. May their story continue with the sweetest of memories. pic.twitter.com/siEaniWCiN — E60 (@E60) October 30, 2021

Ernie Johnson has been the host of the NBA on TNT for years and is one of the most respected names in the business.

He and his wife Cheryl have adopted four children along with their two biological children. In addition to Michael, they adopted their daughter Carmen from Paraguay and daughters Ashley and Allison through foster care.

But Johnson has also dealt with significant health problems over the years. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2003 but continued to work through it for several years.

In 2018, Johnson revealed that he had blood clots in his legs that needed treatment.

Ernie Johnson may be one of the toughest men in the history broadcasting. Our hearts go out to him and his family during this difficult time.