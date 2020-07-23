It’s been nearly 13 days since ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on NBA news. The reporting silence will reportedly end on Friday.

Wojnarowski has been serving a suspension, handed down by the higher-ups at ESPN, for two weeks. He was suspended for the email response he sent to Missouri senator Josh Hawley, in which Wojnarowski replied “F—k you” to Hawley.

The timing of the suspension couldn’t have come at a worse time as the NBA season is set to resume on July 30 after a multi-month postponement. But it was also understandable given the context of the situation.

Fortunately, NBA fans won’t have to wait much longer for Wojnarowski to start dropping “Woj bombs,” once again. According to The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch, ESPN’s veteran NBA insider’s suspension ends tomorrow.

It looks like he’ll soon be arriving in Orlando’s NBA bubble to resume his job responsibilities.

NBA Media news: Adrian Wojnarowski's ESPN suspension ends tomorrow. Per sources: Woj will ultimately end up reporting from inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, though the dates on that are still being worked on. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) July 23, 2020

Sports media simply hasn’t been the same without Woj – especially in the Twitter community. We’re looking forward to the NBA insider getting back to work with the season resumption just a week away.

The NBA will resume the 2019-20 season on July 30. The NBA has been out of action since early March when Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19. After months of figuring out solutions on how to ensure player health, the season is set to resume shortly.

Fortunately, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski will be reporting live from the Orlando bubble once the season resumes.