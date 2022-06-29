NBA Insider Reportedly 'Poised To Become Free Agent' This Summer
Players aren't the only NBA personnel who are able to hit free agency at some point in their careers. Reporters and league insiders can too.
According to Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes is "poised to hit free agency" this summer, sometime "around Labor Day." Haynes has been at Yahoo since 2018 when he replaced Adrian Wojnarowski.
"With the sports media world turning to upcoming NBA media rights negotiations, the aggressive news-breaker is likely to draw serious interest from multiple bidders," McCarthy writes.
Haynes already does sideline reporting work at TNT, and ESPN poached his Yahoo predecessor in Wojnarowski, so it is logical that both of those networks would have interest in him.
However, McCarthy speculates that other companies, such as sports betting sites DraftKings and FanDuel as well as Amazon, might pursue Haynes as well.
Earlier in his career, Haynes covered the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors before being hired by Yahoo.
A former college basketball player at Fresno Pacific University, Haynes graduated from Fresno State at age 27 and took a unique route into the sportswriting world.
Since then, he's worked his way up to the top of his profession, and it sounds like he's about to reap the financial rewards of that status.