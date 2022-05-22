NBA World Celebrating Taylor Rooks On Sunday

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 19: Taylor Rooks attends the B/Real Premiere Event at Kimpton La Peer Hotel on October 19, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Bleacher Report)

Today is a milestone day for Bleacher Report and Turner Sports reporter Taylor Rooks. It's her 30th birthday.

Judging by her tweet this afternoon, Rooks celebrated the occasion last night and it was an intimate, yet star-studded affair.

In the photos Rooks posted, celebrities such as Jack Harlow, Ja Morant, Anna Kendrick and Desus Nice can be seen either posing with the birthday girl or hanging in the background.

"30 years old today. Had the most beautiful night because so many of my best friends were all in one room," Rooks wrote in her caption. "Thanks for making the last 30 amazing and the next 30 even better. Here’s to being in your prime."

Rooks' Twitter mentions are currently filled with birthday well-wishes.

Happy birthday, Taylor!