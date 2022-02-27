The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Extremely Gross Shaquille O’Neal Story

A closeup of Shaquille O'Neal.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal attends the grand opening of Shaquille's At L.A. Live at LA Live on March 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Hall of Fame point guard Gary Payton recently shared an absolutely revolting story about former teammate and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

In an interview with Vlad TV, Payton alleges that Shaq, as a way of “pranking” a rookie teammate, would get a bucket and “go to the bathroom in it” for a week. Then, when the unsuspecting first-year player was using a restroom stall, O’Neal would pounce.

According to Payton, Shaq would pour the contents of the bucket on the unlucky teammate. Again, this is somehow supposed to be a prank.

None of the NBA fans who heard the story seemed to think it was very funny though, and we don’t blame them.

If this story is true, it’s one of the most disgusting things we’ve ever heard. Weird things happen in the locker room all the time, but this is beyond the pale.

If Shaq did this, he likely knew he could get away with it, because who is going to physically fight Shaq? Sure, people on social media are saying they would have shot or stabbed him, but this is social media we’re talking about.

Thankfully, that was not going to happen in real life. It doesn’t make Payton’s tale any less gross though.

