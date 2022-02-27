NBA World Reacts To Extremely Gross Shaquille O’Neal Story

Hall of Fame point guard Gary Payton recently shared an absolutely revolting story about former teammate and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

In an interview with Vlad TV, Payton alleges that Shaq, as a way of “pranking” a rookie teammate, would get a bucket and “go to the bathroom in it” for a week. Then, when the unsuspecting first-year player was using a restroom stall, O’Neal would pounce.

According to Payton, Shaq would pour the contents of the bucket on the unlucky teammate. Again, this is somehow supposed to be a prank.

None of the NBA fans who heard the story seemed to think it was very funny though, and we don’t blame them.

why did he say this so casually https://t.co/cZ0z8OP8qD — guard that pussy (@aureoim) February 27, 2022

i would have committed a crime https://t.co/O1bhQ95Ynp — built: different (@d4rrick) February 27, 2022

This reminds of Charlie Murphy True Hollywood Stories 😂😂 https://t.co/InIeIkJw3G — Will (@TheWillRobinson) February 27, 2022

Nah Shaq gotta answer for these war crimes https://t.co/4Z8hAHjsCx — Elliott Johnson (@el_lit_88) February 27, 2022

I see why kobe aint like him https://t.co/PAJ7pa1thL — $lim (@1k_Nor) February 27, 2022

There’s no way lmaooooo https://t.co/ttWzIuu39G — Houston Wahlen (@hwahlen4) February 27, 2022

If this story is true, it’s one of the most disgusting things we’ve ever heard. Weird things happen in the locker room all the time, but this is beyond the pale.

If Shaq did this, he likely knew he could get away with it, because who is going to physically fight Shaq? Sure, people on social media are saying they would have shot or stabbed him, but this is social media we’re talking about.

Thankfully, that was not going to happen in real life. It doesn’t make Payton’s tale any less gross though.